4-H sports

McLeod County 4-H’ers pose with their Wildlife Project about bats. Pictured from left, back, are Joshua Buysse, Toby Mohs; middle, Hannah Wigern, Brooke Kobow, Dylan Wigern, Arianna Buysse; front, Brie Kobowand Daniella Carrascosa.

Nine hundred youth fired bows, muzzle loaders, shotguns, air rifles, rifles, air pistols and more at the 2019 Minnesota 4-H State Shooting Sports and Wildlife Invitational in Alexandria earlier this month.

Twelve from McLeod County were among the competitors, marking the culmination of a year-long shooting and wildlife project. The youth had the opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned through 15 or more hours working with a trained 4-H instructor. The county also exhibited a wildlife project.

Results from the invitational include:

Ariana Buysse:

  • trap, intermediate, 104th place
  • trap, intermediate team, 14th place

Joshua Buysse:

  • trap, senior, 88th palce
  • trap, senior team, 25th place

Daniella Carrascosa:

  • BB gun, third grade, 28th place

Samantha Frick:

  • archery, intermediate Class B, fifth place
  • archery, intermediate Class B team, first place

Brie Kobow:

  • archery, junior Class B, second place

Brooke Kobow:

  • archery, intermediate Class B, sixth place
  • archery, intermediate Class B team, first place

Sydney Loe:

  • BB gun, third grade, 15th place

Landen Matheny:

  • Jr. silhoutte, rifle, 35th place
  • standard air rifle, junior, 20th place

Toby Mohs:

  • archery, senior Class B, first place
  • trap, senior, 90th place
  • trap, senior team, 25th place

Travis Mohs:

  • 3 position air rifle, junior, sixth place
  • Jr. silhoutte, rifle, fourth place

Dylan Wigern:

  • archery, intermediate Class B, second place
  • archery, intermediate Class B team, first place
  • trap, intermediate, 42nd place
  • trap, intermediate team, 14th place

Hannah Wigern:

  • archery, intermediate Class B, 10th place
  • archery, intermediate Class B team, first place

The local 4-H’ers were coached by 4-H shooting sports certified project leaders: Melissa Dietel, Merle Eggersgluess, Ted Frick, Becky Kobow, Brian Kobow, Trudy Lickfelt, Jeremy Mohs, Kathy Piehl, Robert Piehl, Bob Schlueter, Roxanne Sladek and Paul Wright.

The 4-H shooting sports is a project for 4-H youth that allows them to learn about wildlife conservation and firearm safety while building self-esteem and confidence.

