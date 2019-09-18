Nine hundred youth fired bows, muzzle loaders, shotguns, air rifles, rifles, air pistols and more at the 2019 Minnesota 4-H State Shooting Sports and Wildlife Invitational in Alexandria earlier this month.
Twelve from McLeod County were among the competitors, marking the culmination of a year-long shooting and wildlife project. The youth had the opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned through 15 or more hours working with a trained 4-H instructor. The county also exhibited a wildlife project.
Results from the invitational include:
Ariana Buysse:
- trap, intermediate, 104th place
- trap, intermediate team, 14th place
Joshua Buysse:
- trap, senior, 88th palce
- trap, senior team, 25th place
Daniella Carrascosa:
- BB gun, third grade, 28th place
Samantha Frick:
- archery, intermediate Class B, fifth place
- archery, intermediate Class B team, first place
Brie Kobow:
- archery, junior Class B, second place
Brooke Kobow:
- archery, intermediate Class B, sixth place
- archery, intermediate Class B team, first place
Sydney Loe:
- BB gun, third grade, 15th place
Landen Matheny:
- Jr. silhoutte, rifle, 35th place
- standard air rifle, junior, 20th place
Toby Mohs:
- archery, senior Class B, first place
- trap, senior, 90th place
- trap, senior team, 25th place
Travis Mohs:
- 3 position air rifle, junior, sixth place
- Jr. silhoutte, rifle, fourth place
Dylan Wigern:
- archery, intermediate Class B, second place
- archery, intermediate Class B team, first place
- trap, intermediate, 42nd place
- trap, intermediate team, 14th place
Hannah Wigern:
- archery, intermediate Class B, 10th place
- archery, intermediate Class B team, first place
The local 4-H’ers were coached by 4-H shooting sports certified project leaders: Melissa Dietel, Merle Eggersgluess, Ted Frick, Becky Kobow, Brian Kobow, Trudy Lickfelt, Jeremy Mohs, Kathy Piehl, Robert Piehl, Bob Schlueter, Roxanne Sladek and Paul Wright.
The 4-H shooting sports is a project for 4-H youth that allows them to learn about wildlife conservation and firearm safety while building self-esteem and confidence.