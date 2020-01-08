McLeod County 4-H shooting sports starts Jan. 16. Led by screened, certified instructors who teach safety, concentration, self-discipline, self-confidence, goal-setting, decision-making and courtesy, 4-H Shooting Sports aims to help young people learn basic skills and build towards more advanced activities. Competitive and cooperative skills are included. Participating youth are shown local policies, regulations, laws, and ethics by both demonstration and practice.
Goals include teaching youth the proper way to use air pistols, air rifles, BB guns, .22 caliber rifles, shotguns, archery, and black powder guns. They want to teach conservation projects. They want to promote the highest standards for safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior. And they encourage parents to participate.
Shooting Sports Disciplines Offered:
·Wildlife: Kindergarten & Up
·Archery: 3rd Grade & Up
·BB Gun: 3rd Grade & Up
·Air Rifle/Pistol: 4th Grade & Up
·.22 Rifle/Pistol: 7th Grade & Up
·Muzzleloading: 7th Grade & Up
·Shotgun: 7th Grade & Up
McLeod County 4-H provides bows, air rifles, pistols, and shotguns. Please provide your own ammunition and safety glasses.
County Events
Kick Off
January 16, 2020
7:00 - 9:00 p.m. - stay as long as you want
Little Crow Archery Building
McLeod County Fairgrounds
Winter Practices
Thursdays: January 16 - April 9, 2020
Little Crow Archery Building
McLeod County Fairgrounds
Disciplines offered:
Archery, BB Gun, Air Rifle/Pistol
Summer Practices
Tuesdays: May 19 - September 8, 2020
No Practice August 18
Gopher Campfire
Disciplines offered: Archery, BB Gun, Air Rifle/Pistol, Shotgun, .22 Rifle, Muzzle Loading
Winter & Summer Practice Times:
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Darcey Cole, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, McLeod County at 320-484-4305 or dacole@umn.edu