Do you have memories, stories, photos or mementos from a 4-H experience you would like to share? If so, McLeod County 4-H is eager to receive them as part of its 100th anniversary in 2020. A website has been created at z.umn.edu/100yearstories with a form that can be filled out before Feb. 28.
"All items submitted will be compiled into a book of memories that documents our amazing history," said 4-H extension educator Darcy Cole. "Think about the impact that 4-H had on your life, experiences you had, people you met, things you learned."
If you have questions or are unable to complete the form, call Cole at 320-484-4305 or email her at dacole@umn.edu.