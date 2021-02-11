United Community Action Partnership now has a 24/7 crisis line for those experiencing homelessness.
The line will be solely dedicated to connecting people to emergency shelter throughout the 13-county UCAP area, which includes McLeod and Meeker counties.
"We want to be as accessibleas possible and don't want people to have to wait until the next business day before they can get help," said Angela Larson, Family Services director.
Anyone in need of shelter should first call their local UCAP office during regular hours. The number at the Hutchinson office is 320-587-5244 and the number at the Litchfield office is 32-693-7911. After business hours, those in need can call 32-587-5244, ext. 12. If staff does not answer immediately, they may be helping others. A message can be left. Screening questions will be asked to determine eligibility and to connect to the appropriate services.
Homelessness is not as visible in rural areas as it is in larger cities, UCAP says. The homeless population tends to consist of local people who are struggling, and may go to extraordinary lengths to hide their situation. Examples UCAP has observed include "couch hopping," which sometimes leads to exploitation, living in a vehicle, sleeping in storage units, locking in at work, warming up at 24-hour businesses and multiple families living in a single-family apartment. COVID-19 has compounded the issue with job loss and a shortage of affordable housing options.