A Cosmos man was arrested Tuesday after crashing into a house.
At 9:18 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on the 600 block of South Milky Way Street, Cosmos. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, fled the scene before emergency medical services arrived. Sheriff's deputies found the driver, Michael Rinnels, 35, hiding in his residence.
Rinnels was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. He was also found to have multiple warrants for his arrest from multiple counties. He was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital and treated for injuries that were not life threatening, and later booked into Meeker County Jail.
No one was in the house at the time of the crash, but there is significant damage to the home. An investigation is ongoing, with officers looking into those who may have helped Rinnels hide. Additional obstruction of justice charges are possible.