The Minnesota Department of Transportation and McLeod County are looking for input on a State Highway 7 roundabout project.
A roundabout is planned for the intersection of State Highway 7 and McLeod County Road 1 near Lester Prairie in 2023. MnDOT received funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to construct a roundabout as the crossroads has been the site of several crashes.
The Highway 7 online open house allows participants the opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions and give feedback. For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy7lesterprairie.