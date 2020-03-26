In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority is taking actions to help the local business community.
All payments on Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation Loans are suspended for April, May and June. Interest charges will be waived. The EDA will reevaluate the situation in the coming months to see if economic conditions merit an extension.
The EDA has information for businesses on its website at hutchinsoneda.com. Federal and state business assistance program information in response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found under the COVID-19 tab of the website.
Information and links for both the federal Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and Minnesota’s Small Business Emergency Loan Program have been added to the website.