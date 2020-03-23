Hutchinson City Center and the Department of Motor Vehicles at 111 Hassan St. S.E. closed Monday morning.
Staff will work in the facility to provide necessary services, but the public will be unable to access it as staff take precautions for COVID-19. Residents may reach out to city staff online at ci.hutchinson.mn.us, but calling 320-587-5151 or by email. Staff intend to try and accommodate requests to the best of their ability. Residents who need to make payments to the city can do so using the drop boxes outside.
The city is moving forward with its Pandemic Response Plan to deliver services while minimizing person-to-person contact. Closing City Center will allow public services to continue while reducing direct contact.