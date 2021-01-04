In its first meeting of the new year, Hutchinson City Council assigned its members to boards and committees for 2021.
Many of the assignments carried over from the past year, with newcomer Brandon Begnaud taking over many of retired Council Member Steve Cook's assignments.
Assignments to city committees were:
- Airport: Gary Forcier
- Economic Development Authority: Chad Czmowski and Mary Christensen
- Housing and Redevelopment: Forcier
- Library: Christensen
- Parks, Recreation and Community Education: Czmowski
- Planning: Dave Sebesta
- Public Arts: Begnaud
- Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory: Begnaud
- Sustainability: Begnaud
Appointments were made to other standing boards and committees as well:
- Mid-Minnesota Development: Sebesta
- Joint Planning: Sebesta
- Downtown Association: Forcier
- Fire Relief Association: Forcier
- Resource Allocation: Czmowski and Forcier
- Wages: Sebesta and Begnaud
- Regional Radio Board: Sebesta
- Labor Union Negotiating Committee: Christensen and Forcier
- Marketing and Branding: Christensen and Begnaud
Assignments were also made to the following temporary committees:
- Police Facility Planning: Forcier and Christensen
- Lake River Basin Study Advisory Panel: Forcier and Czmowski