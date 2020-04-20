Trucks will again spray a light fog as they drive around Hutchinson this spring.
The process is part of the city's mosquito population reduction effort, now in its 15th year. The city encourages residents to use common-sense precautions, stay away from the spray vehicles and out of the fog cloud. Most work will be done from dusk to midnight or in early mornings. The fog doesn't cause visibility problems.
The goal of the program is to reduce the number of mosquitoes, which can be a nuisance and transmit disease.
The first larval treatment and light trap set is tentatively scheduled for the week of May 11. From there, treatments are proposed for Wednesday evenings, as weather permits, beginning May 20 and running through Aug. 19. Treatments may be extended if deemed necessary.
Clarke Mosquito Control of Clearwater has been hired for the service. The business can be reached at 800-240-4262. Visit ci.hutchinson.mn.us/mosquito for more information.
— Stephen Wiblemo