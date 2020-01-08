The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and the Hutchinson Jaycees announced their 2019 Hutchinson Community Award winners.
Luke Krueger, administrator of Harmony River, is Young Leader of the Year; Gloriann Heikies, Q Comp coach at Hutchinson Public Schools, is Teacher of the Year; Dean Bertram, owner of Innovative Foam, is Business Person of the Year; and Mavis Schwanke is Volunteer of the Year.
These individuals were chosen from nominations, with the Chamber selecting the Volunteer and Business Person award winners, and the Jaycees selecting the Young Leader and Teacher award winners.
Don DeMeyer, president of the Hutchinson Jaycees, said, “The high quality of leaders in all areas of our community makes it difficult to choose just one person for each category.”
All four will be honored and receive their awards during the chamber's annual event 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crow River Winery. This year's theme is Hutch-opoly and will feature a life-size Hutch-opoly board, dinner by Chef Craig and the community awards ceremony.
“The collaboration between the Chamber and Jaycees to present these awards has been a long-standing tradition for our organizations,” Mary Hodson, president of the Chamber, said. “We are pleased to host this event along with the support of the Jaycees.”
The event is open the public and the cost is $50 for social and dinner or $25 for 7-10 p.m. activities and no dinner. For some members, the cost of the event is included in their membership fee.
To register or for more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.