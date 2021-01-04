Hutchinson City Council approved the purchase of a medical and grass fire truck by the Hutchinson Fire Department.
The truck is expected to cost at most $108,000, split 50/50 by the city and townships served by the department.
"We are very confident we will be under that," said Fire Chief Mike Schumann.
The truck will include an aluminum powder coated utility box for the storage of equipment, and a water tank and foam tank with a high pressure pump on a skid unit.
As for outfitting the new vehicle, buying it with all the equipment directly was estimated to cost $125,000 to $175,000. The plan is to instead buy each item independently and have a local outfitter combine them.
"The turnkey options from some of the fire equipment manufacturers ... are overpriced for what it is," Schumann said.