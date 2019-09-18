The Hutchinson Crow River Cleanup Day is 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 21.
The cleanup starts and concludes at Tartan Park near the Second Avenue Southeast bridge. Following the cleanup, volunteers can enjoy a sponsor-provided lunch while they admire their piles of trash.
It is a great activity for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H clubs, church or school groups and businesses to participate in.
Call Roger Hartsuiker at 320-455-4045 or email rjhartsuiker@mmm.com, or call John Paulson at 320-234-5682 or email jpaulson@ci.hutchinson.mn.us with questions.