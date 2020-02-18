Culver’s of Hutchinson recently received a Commitment to Excellence award by the restaurant chain.
The award recognizes restaurants that consistently maintain a high standard in restaurant operations, guest experiences, community relationships and team development. The award was presented at Culver’s annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
"The restaurant is thrilled to receive this award," said Tyler Bratsch, owner of Culver’s in Hutchinson.
"Every day this restaurant takes Culver’s commitment seriously to doing it right for each guest," said Craig Culver, co-founder of the chain. "I am so proud of their accomplishment."