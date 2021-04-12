A plan to inject new business into downtown Hutchinson has cleared an early step.
Thirteen entries were received by the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority for the first round of its Jump-Start Downtown contest. A committee will review the entries and decide which to invite to participate in the contest's second round. Participants will submit a full-fledged business plan not more than 30 pages in length by May 21.
The Jump-Start Downtown competition is meant to promote a new business on Main Street. Prizes include $15,000 in start-up capital, $2,000 for a new sign or awning, business coaching and mentoring, a free website with one year of hosting, advertising, logo design, business cards, letterhead and envelopes.
The goal of the competition is to have a new business open on Main Street by Oct. 11.