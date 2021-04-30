Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education has altered the 2021 aquatic center summer season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal guidelines and state executive orders.
The maximum capacity for the pool will be 250 guests, with social distancing requirements at all times and places in the facility. All swimmers must pre-register for a swim spot as capacity allows, both for open and fitness swimming. A roster of users will be maintained for tracing purposes. No pool passes will be sold, as the aquatic center may have to close temporarily due to staffing restraints if employees contract COVID-19. Open swim tickets will be $60 for 10 swims. Fitness swim tickets will be $35 for 10 visits. Season passes could be available later if guidelines are changed.
More information on Minnesota's executive orders as they pertain to pools can be found at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/communities.