November has only just begun, and the Hutchinson FFA has had a busy year.
Judging: Three students from the Hutchinson FFA were part of a team sent to the University of Minnesota fall invitational. Mckenna Wright was sent for dairy judging while Cassidy Wiggert and Samantha Frick handled general livestock judging.
Safety day: The Farm Products Safety Day was Oct. 11 on Wright farms. Fourth-graders learned about dairy, beef, auger safety, ATV safety, tractors and how to call 911. The day wrapped up with milk and cookies for the kids.
Horse judging: On Oct. 14, Lauryn Erpelding and Myranda Uecker traveled to a horse judging contest. Both placed individually, with Erpelding at 15th place and Uecker at 11th place.
Breakfast: Seven FFA members bused tables and served beverages at Farm City Breakfast Oct. 25.