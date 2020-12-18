Hutchinson Utilities Commission wants all of the city's electricity to be 100 percent carbon-free in 2021.
The decision was made during the commission's Nov. 25 meeting, and it will be made possible by using the Bright Energy Choices Program from supplemental energy provider Missouri River Energy Services of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
HUC’s energy supply is already 71% carbon-free based upon energy generated from wind, solar, nuclear and other carbon-free energy sources. Through the BEC Program, HUC can purchase renewable energy credits from MRES to offset the remaining 29% of energy coming from carbon-based power resources and make HUC, and all of Hutchinson, 100% carbon-free.
The price of REC’s has dropped significantly in the last year with more access to solar and wind energy, especially wind energy, in other parts of the country.
HUC will continue to evaluate the BEC’s program on an annual basis to ensure the framework of the program continues to be a viable option for Hutchinson Utilities and its electric customers.