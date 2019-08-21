The Hutchinson Health Foundation announced 11 grants worth a total of $24,997 it has awarded to local organizations for 2019.
Each year, the Foundation funds proposals that support the advancement of health within the community. Grants are awarded to fund new health initiatives, programs that improve health services, and health education programs. The grants are made possible through donations.
Below are the recipients of this year's grants, and what the funds will be used for.
Hutchinson Health:
- $4,165 for 12 instrumental directive CPR feedback manikins for employee training.
- $3,875 for razors that provide a safe means for inpatient mental health patients to groom.
- $729 for a multi-venous training arm for employee training.
- $439 for resources such as books that social workers use to help families providing care for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's.
- $100 for Trailblazer transportation tokens to help low-income or under/uninsured people with transportation to and from medical appointments.
- $99 for bathroom scales to help Health Care Home Care patients monitor their weight.
Hutchinson Farmers Market: $3,500 for the Power of Produce Program, which provides education, activities and spending power to children who visit the farmers market, so that they are prepared to make healthy food choices.
Wheel & Cog Children's Museum: $3,493 for a "Maker Space" that will focuse on hands-on activities for older children. These activities include free standing corn stalks for the ag exhibit, Squishy Circuits, KEVA Planks and small robots.
Common Cup: $3,004 for the weekend feeding program for kids, which provides food on weekends for McLeod County students whose families qualify for free or reduced lunch and breakfast at school.
Aveyron Homes: $2,879 for first aid kits and CPR manikins to train staff and members of the community such as day care providers.
Crow River SWAT Team: $2,714 for first aid kits and medic bag items to upgrade the team's kits and make them consistent with each other, which will allow officers to be trained and equipped in the same manner to deal with medical situations.