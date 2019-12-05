A response to a residential fire led to a drug-related arrest Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to 700 California Street Northwest at 6:41 a.m. Officers at the scene observed heavy black smoke coming from the front door. An adult woman was standing in the yard unharmed, and Robert Lee Bloch, 30, of Hutchinson was found in the garage. He appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The fire was extinguished. It was believed to have been started in the basement, but the cause is yet undetermined.
Hutchinson Police Services was advised by firefighters that drug paraphernalia was found inside the residence as the fire was extinguished. A warrant was obtained to search the home.
Officers found methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine paraphernalia in the basement. More paraphernalia was found in the garage. Bloch was arrested, and methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found on him.
Officers learned three children reside at the residence.
Bloch has been charged with two felonies. One is for an alleged controlled substance crime in the fifth degree. The other is for alleged methamphetamine crimes involving children.