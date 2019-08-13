A Hutchinson resident was involved in an ATV crash Monday afternoon.
At 4:19 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries in the 38500 block of 372nd Avenue, Forest Prairie Township. According to the sheriff's office, an ATV driven by Robert Lutz, 55, of Grove City was southbound on 672nd Avenue. He began to make a U-turn and collided with a vehicle, also southbound, driven by Jeremy Jorgensen, 24, of Hutchinson.
Lutz received minor injuries and refused transportation. Jorgensen was not injured.