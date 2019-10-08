A 31-year-old Hutchinson man was injured Monday morning in a crash on a U.S. Highway 212, east of Glencoe.
According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner driven by Justin Robert Yetzer was westbound on Highway 212 near Zebra Avenue when it rear-ended a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Harold Henry Vonberge, 87, of Norwood Young America. Yetzer lost control of his vehicle due to the impact and rolled into the ditch.
Yetzer was taken to Hutchinson Health for injuries that were not life threatening. Vonberge and a passenger in his car, Muriel Darlene Vonberge, 83, of Norwood Young America, were not injured.