Markus Yira was recognized for his service to the First Judicial District in McLeod County.
The recipient of the 11th annual Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) Award is a trial lawyer specializing in personal injury, wrongful death, and other civil litigation. He also practices business, probate, estate planning, real property, criminal defense and family law.
Yira was among a group of four attorneys recognized for volunteering as conciliation court referees in the First District, which assists with caseloads by freeing appointed judges to hear more criminal, juvenile and family calendar days, and reducing the backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLeod County District Judges Jessica J.W. Maher and Jody L. Winters, and Le Sueur County District Judge Patrick H. Goggins expressed their appreciation to Yira for giving his time and legal talents to ensure that justice is provided in a timely manner to the public.
— Jeremy Jones