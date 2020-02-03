A Hutchinson Bus Line school bus was spotted in the ditch at 236th Circle north of Hutchinson early Friday morning during student pickup.
Paul Meyer, a manager at Hutchinson Bus Line, said the driver ended up a little too close to the shoulder of the snowy road when a driver going the other direction didn't move far enough over to make room.
"The snow pulled the bus into the ditch," Meyer said.
No one was injured. There were two students on the bus at the time and they were able to climb out the back and get on another bus that was called out. The route was 15 minutes late as a result.
The bus in the ditch was pulled out with a tow truck.