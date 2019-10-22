Two Hutchinson schools will receive a total of 120 backpacks filled with fun and educational oral health items as part of Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation’s Smiles@School education program.
St. Anastasia Catholic School will receive 30 backpacks and New Discoveries Montessori Academy will receive 90 backpacks. More than 40,000 will be distributed to more than 500 Minnesota schools.
The program provides first-graders across Minnesota with tools to help them care for their teeth, including a toothbrush, fluoridated toothpaste, a water bottle, an educational booklet and other fun items. The program also involves dental experts providing sealants and fluoride treatments to thousands of at-risk second-graders in schools across Minnesota.