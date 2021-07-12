A July 2 fire on Nickel Avenue east of Hutchinson is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a fire at 9:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hutchinson, Silver Lake, Glencoe, Brownton, Plato and Lester Prairie also responded to the farm property.
The sheriff's office declined to provide more information as of July 8 as the matter was still under investigation. The State Fire Marshal investigator working on the case said he was unable to talk to reporters. Hutchinson Fire Department did not respond to a call inquiring about the incident.