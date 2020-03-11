Amidst record-breaking attendance, three Ridgewater College welding students earned medals at the annual Behind the Mask collegiate and industry welding competition Feb. 27 at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
Of the 350-plus students competing in welding skill tests, there were about 30 from the Hutchinson and Willmar campuses of Ridgewater.
Anthony Kosek of Hutchinson took first place in the the gas metal arc welding competition, along with second-place honors in gas tungsten arc welding. He also won a MIG welding machine in a side competition.
Anthony Cron of Darwin took second in the shielded metal arc welding competition, and Logan Forsberg of Darwin took third in gas metal arc welding and shielded metal arc welding.
During each division, welders had 25 minutes to take a project from a print plan to a 3D reality.
Cody Sarsland, a Ridgewater College instructor at the Willmar campus, wanted students to see this as a type of job interview.
“The students need to be prepared to perform any task with limited information prior to the competition,” Sarsland said. “Placing first, second or third in this competition is a high achievement, proving the ability to perform under time constraints and stress.”
The competition served as preparation for the SkillsUSA competition in April.