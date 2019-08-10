The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent nearly $133 million to clear roads during the 2018-19 winter season, and crews faced some of the most severe weather in the state in a decade, according to a department report.
“The Winter Maintenance Report helps tell the story very clearly: with the fifth-largest roadway system in the country and more extreme weather conditions than most states, it costs a lot of money to maintain transportation infrastructure and keep people moving in Minnesota,” said commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
The annual report breaks down fiscal year costs, winter severity, snow totals and other factors. Statistics are separated by each of MnDOT’s eight transportation districts to show the variety of impact across the state.
The statewide snowfall average was 97.2 inches, the result of 31 snow events. Snowplow drivers worked more than 198,000 hours of overtime during the 2018-19 winter.
MnDOT used less road salt and sand during the 2018-19 season compared to the previous winter, applying more liquid chemicals, such as potassium acetate, BEET HEET, Apex-C and RG8. The chemicals proved to enhance the performance of road salt during extreme conditions, which led to routes being cleared faster and with less material.