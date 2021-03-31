For the eighth year, Liquor Hutch is participating in a supplies drive sponsored by Molson Coors–Viking Beverage and the Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association.
Through April 30, Liquor Hutch will collect supplies and cash donations for the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Supplies may be dropped off at Liquor Hutch, 245 Washington Ave. W., Hutchinson. Monetary donations by cash, check or credit card may also be made at the city-owned store. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For a list of needed supplies or more information, call Virgene Shellenbarger at Liquor Hutch, 320-587-2762.
— Kay Johnson