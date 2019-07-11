Eligible private nonprofit organizations in Minnesota can submit disaster loan applications for physical damages caused by a severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred March 12-April 28.
The deadline is Aug. 12.
McLeod, Renville and Sibley counties are among those with qualifying private nonprofits. Eligible private nonprofits that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature can apply for low interest disaster loans. Examples include museums, libraries, schools, colleges and community centers.
Up to $2 million can be borrowed to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Apply at disasterloan.sba.gov.