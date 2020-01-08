Hutchinson FFA Chapter members Ella Filk, Mckenna Wright, Meara Busse, Lauren Erpelding, Myranda Uecker, Rachel Visser and Cassidy Wiggert will receive their FFA jackets.
As Minnesota FFA welcomes thousands of young people into membership, the Minnesota FFA Foundation has announced the recipients of the Blue Jacket Bright Futures program. The program provides sponsored FFA jackets to Minnesota youth who are starting their FFA careers. This is the eighth year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.
“A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences," said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association Leadership Development Coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”
“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket," said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation Executive Director. "Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders."
For more information about the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Bright Futures program, call program coordinator Amanda Sommers at 507-461-2214 or visit mnffafoundation.org.