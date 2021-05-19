Minnesota State University-Mankato recognized 700 graduates at the end of its spring 2021 semester, and two local students were among the graduates: Peyton Jasken of Hutchinson graduated with an Associate of Science degree in electrical line worker technology, and Cole Evjen of Dassel earned a degree as an electrical line worker.
Local students earn degrees from Minnesota State Community and Technical College
