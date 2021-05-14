Minnesota State University, Mankato, celebrated its 2021 spring semester by awarding more than 2,200 degrees. Included were more than 1,870 undergraduate degrees and more than 370 graduate degrees and specialist certifications.
Among those graduating were numerous local students.
Some students also earned special recognition. Students who graduated summa cum laude achieved a 3.8 GPA or better, magna cum laude achieved a minimum 3.5 or 3.6 GPA, and cum laude achieved a minimum 3.3 or 3.4 GPA.
Hutchinson:
- Malachi Bedgood, Master of Science, athletic training, cum laude
- Eduardo Herrera-Velasquez, Bachelor of Science, computer information technology
- Ellyssa Hoversten, Master of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude
- Grace Jorgenson, Bachelor of Science, special education: academic and behavioral strategist, magna cum laude
- Ellie Lenarz, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, cum laude
- Anna Marquardt, Master of Science, elementary education, cum laude
- Abigail Rannow, Bachelor of Science, special education: academic and behavioral strategist, magna cum laude
- Matthew Schauberger, Bachelor of Science, management
Brownton:
- Molli Cacka, Bachelor of Science, exercise science, magna cum laude
Dassel:
- Tate Marschall, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement, magna cum laude
- Carter Nelson, Bachelor of Science, marketing
Glencoe:
- Jacob Blahowski, Associate of Arts, liberal studies
- Shelby Clouse, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
- Alexis Grack, Bachelor of Science, special education: academic and behavioral strategist, summa cum laude
- Janna Hatrick, Bachelor of Science, nursing, summa cum laude
- Blake Pieschke, Bachelor of Science, mass media, cum laude
- Alexis Stradtmann, Bachelor of Science, applied leadership
Lester Prairie:
- Alyson Feltmann, Bachelor of Science, special education: academic and behavioral strategist, magna cum laude
- Taylor Trettin, Bachelor of Science, marketing, magna cum laude
Silver Lake:
- Emily Parkins, Bachelor of Science, music industry, summa cum laude