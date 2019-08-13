A group of about 300 bicyclists is expected to ride through Hutchinson Saturday as part of the Bicycling Around Minnesota Tour.
The group will cover about 60-80 miles per day during its five-day loop and stay in four cities along the way: St. Joseph on Wednesday, Sauk Center on Thursday, Spicer on Friday, Hutchinson on Saturday, and back to St. Joseph on Sunday.
"Cycling in North Central Minnesota is one of the most popular tours we do," said BAM tour director Mary Derks. "The people in this area are always welcoming, and each day has fun and interesting stops that capture summertime in Minnesota. Touring by bicycle shows off our state's quaint towns, rolling roads and trails, and unique sites."
BAM is a nonprofit organization focused on highlighting Minnesota communities to an ever growing bicycling audience. This annual tour, which began in 2006, promotes Share the Road, fitness, tourism, bicycling as transportation, and the scenic bikeways system of Minnesota.
With the influx of bicyclists expected, motorists are reminded to share the road, follow all traffic safety laws and not drive distracted.
Here are some traffic safety considerations for people bicycling and driving:
- Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted, such as interstates.
- They should ride on the road and in the same direction as traffic.
- Motorists and bicyclists must yield the right of way to each other.
- Both must obey all traffic control signs and signals.
- Bicyclists should signal their turns and ride in a predictable manner.
- They must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it’s dark.
- Motorists must maintain a 3-foot clearance at all times when passing a bicyclist.
For more information about the 2019 Bicycling Around Minnesota event, visit bambiketour.org.