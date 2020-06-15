The Lynn Hustlers 4-H Club has been busy while its members are at home trying to spread kindness and gratitude.
The club decided to use its Halloween party and flower sales fundraising proceeds to continue supporting others when it can't be together. It recently:
- sent cards and pictures to nursing homes throughout Hutchinson;
- delivered food to workers at local long-term care facilities
- sent flowers to each reception desk at Hutchinson Health and to Prince of Peace employees;
- provided yard games, activities, snacks and movies to eight Divine Homes, two Mykkanen Homes, 12 Aveyron homes, and 12 Aveyron in-home clients;
- provided gift cards for essential worker daycare at Park Elementary to support activities including tie-dye T-shirts and piñata making; and
- is currently purchasing gift cards from local restaurants for club members to spend or share with others to support local restaurants