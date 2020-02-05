The Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association's Education Foundation is offering students of all ages with an interest in manufacturing scholarships of $2000. For information on how to apply, visit mpma.com. Applications should be submitted by April 15.
Supporting students, school technical programs and educational institutions, MPMA was formed in 1997 in order to address the shortage of people entering the manufacturing field. Last year, $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to students enrolled in manufacturing programs. The foundation also donates money to schools to help them finance the purchase of much-needed equipment and software.
The MPMA also encourages students to apply for Workforce Development Scholarships. These scholarships are offered to new students entering advanced manufacturing programs at Minnesota State colleges. MPMA has contributed $60,000 to supplement scholarships under the Workforce Development Scholarship program. Students interested in learning more about these scholarships the application process, or employers/associations interested in funding scholarships within specific sectors should contact any of the 30 colleges or seven universities of Minnesota State. Additional information is available at https://minnstate.edu/stories/wds
For more information, call 952-564-3041, or email office@mpma.com