This past summer, Maplewood Academy student Jair Sosa spent a week learning all about business and finance.
The Minnesota Business Venture invites students to prepare for college and a future career. Sosa's scholarship was provided by the K.A.H.R. Foundation. The venture is developed by the nonprofit BestPrep. More than 350 high school students from 100 schools attended in July.
At MBV, small groups of students formed companies and spent the week developing an imaginary product or service. The students created a business plan and presented to a panel of professionals with the hopes of gaining a loan approval. While the proposals were theoretical, the ideas presented were meant to be a realistic representation of how companies run their businesses.
A few product ideas this year included an automatic reflective shield for cars to block out sun and heat, an intelligent chip that transforms insulin pumps into a smarter artificial pancreas, and a solar-powered and chargeable phone case. Students in each company were mentored and guided throughout the week by professionals from local companies.
Other activities included Dare to Dream Day, Entrepreneur Day, Career Day, Financial Freedom Day, Youth Empowerment Day and Future Focus Day. Students learned about money management and career opportunities, and participated in mock interviews.
BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture has been around since 1981 and has more than 11,000 program alumni.