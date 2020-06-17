McLeod County 4-H has been busy planning summer learning opportunities for all youth across the county.
Throughout the summer is “Full STEAM Ahead With 4-H,” a series of weekly activities focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math that can be done from home with family. Visit z.umn.edu/FullSTEAM each Monday for the week's newest activity or to catch up on one you missed.
Youth ambassadors are planning to create short learning videos about different animal science projects. Included will be instructions to complete a few simple learning activities made with supplies on hand at home.
4-H is all about project-based learning. That's why it is offering home project learning kits throughout the summer that can be requested by mail. Youth can combine supplies mailed to them with basic supplies gathered from their home to complete learning projects.
Topics for June are gardening and catapults. Additional kit offerings will be available later this summer. Sign up for the free kits at z.umn.edu/McleodKits.
4-H is working on creating virtual learning activities that youth can complete at home. Some may include:
- soap making
- paint stick solar system project
- Minnesota wildflowers
- Minnesota symbols
- animal tracks
- Minnesota sky
- how to show beef cattle
For more activities to do at home, visit extension.umn.edu/4-h/4-h-home.