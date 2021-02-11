With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, McLeod County 4-H shooting sports practices are underway.
The activity is available to all youth completing kindergarten through one year past high school graduation. Participants do not need to own any equipment or already be in 4-H, but anyone who wishes to participate must enroll in 4-H prior to attending their first practice. For more information, call Darcy Cole, McLeod County 4-H Extension educator, at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.
4-H shooting sports is led by screened, certified instructors and teaches safety, concentration, self-discipline, self-confidence, setting goals, decision-making and courtesy as the young people learn basic skills that build toward more advanced activities. Both competitive and cooperative skills are included. Participants are exposed to local policies, regulations, laws and ethical behavior both by repeated demonstration and through personal practice.
Program goals include teaching:
- the proper way to use air pistols, air rifles, BB guns, .22 caliber rifles, shotguns, archery and black powder guns;
- wildlife and the environment and our impact on it through conservation projects; and
- the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship and ethical behavior in the use of firearms and archery equipment.
Parents are encouraged to participate in all aspects.
Available disciplines are:
- wildlife: kindergarten and older
- archery: third grade and older
- BB gun: third grade and older
- air rifle/pistol: fourth grade and older
- .22 rifle/pistol: seventh grade and older
- muzzleloading: seventh grade and older
- shotgun: seventh grade and older
McLeod County 4-H has bows, air rifles, pistols and shotguns available, but participants will need to bring ammunition and safety glasses. Scholarship programs are available.
Winter practices are 6:30-8:45 p.m. Tuesdays through April 13 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Available disciplines are archery, BB gun and air rifle and pistol.
Summer practice is 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1-Sept. 7 at Gopher Campfire. Available discipline are archery, BB gun, air rifle and pistol, shotgun, .22 rifle and muzzleloading.