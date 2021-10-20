Campgrounds in McLeod County parks closed for the season Monday, Oct. 18.
While the campgrounds are closed for the season, all six McLeod County parks will remain open throughout the winter months for public hiking, cross-country skiing, snowhoeing and other activities. Those six parks are: Buffalo Creek Park (Glencoe), Swan Lake Park (Silver Lake), William May Park (Winsted), Stahl's Lake Park (Hutchinson), Lake Marion Regional Park (Brownton) and Piepenburg Regional Park (Hutchinson).
Online reservations for the 2022 camping season will be available online at co.mcleod.mn.us/doing_business/parks starting March 7. For questions email Jon Carrigan, parks and recreation manager, at jon.carrigan@co.mcleod.mn.us or call 320-484-4307.