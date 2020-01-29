Courthouse foyer
The new foyer and lobby area in the south side of the courthouse was designed to be upgraded with a security station with metal detectors. Key card was previously added to rooms throughout the courthouse.

 Staff photo by Jeremy Jones

Starting Monday, Feb. 3, visitors to the McLeod County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center will be subject to security screening.

Screening will take place during regular business hours 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. County and state employees will be exempted with appropriate ID. All who refuse screenings will be denied access.

A list of prohibited items will be posted. The list includes weapons, chemical agents, cork screws, other materials that could be used as weapons, and direct audio and video recording devices excluding cell phones.

Plans to add security screening were among the factors taken into account when the courthouse was renovated.

Call 320-864-1328 with questions.

