The McLeod County Board made adjustments to the viewers approved to redetermine benefits of five county ditches Tuesday morning.
In early 2018, the board had assigned viewers to ditches 8, 10, 35, 36 and 37 as the drainage authority had determined the original benefits or damages did not reflect reasonable present-day land values. One viewer appointed asked to be made an alternate, which would mean another vacancy needed to be filled. Ron Ringquist, Allen Kerber and Brad Wick remained on the ditch team.
Joe Jacobs was added to the ditch team for each ditch on Tuesday, and John Dotolo was made an alternate.