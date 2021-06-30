McLeod County is selling property west of Chandler Avenue and the McLeod County Government Center.
The County Board approved the auction sale following a closed session at its June 15 meeting.
A listing for the sale says the property is at the intersection with Sixth Street, across from the Government Center, and includes U.S. Highway 212 access. The three parcels being sold together include two residential zoned properties and a commercial street front property, all on approximately 1.74 acres.
The land was originally purchased by the county as it acquired property for the Government Center and parking space for the facility.
The property is listed directly through the county with a bidding process. The minimum price is $310,000. Bidding opens 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the McLeod County Government Center Martin McLeod Boardroom.
Visit co.mcleod.mn.us for more information.