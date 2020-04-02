The McLeod County Board reviewed its COVID-19 response Tuesday morning and moved to comply employment rules from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The county had already approved a similar policy, but the new policy signals compliance with federal stipulations. The policy provides up to 80 hours of paid sick leave to eligible employees for reasons related to COVID-19. This allows "payback" of 80 hours of sick leave employees were allowed to use prior to its earning.
The Board also reviewed its facility response, as access to most is deferred through April 10. The deferment could be extended. Updates are provided at co.mcleod.mn.us and on the county's Facebook page. Necessary services are still available via phone and email.
The county's driver's licensing center is closed until further notice. Health and Human Services questions can be directed to 320-864-3144.