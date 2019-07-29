A pavement preservation project began Monday on approximately 30 miles of McLeod County roads.
The seal coating and fog sealing project should take around five days. Work is valued at $600,000.
Work includes:
- Tagus Avenue north of County Road 19
- County Road 60 west of Tagus Avenue
- County Road 7 north of North High Drive
- Falcon Avenue north of County Road 5
- County Road 1 north of State Highway 7
- Babcock Avenue south of 180th Street
- County Road 66 north of 130th Street and south of County Road 11
- County Road 54 between County Road 7 and County Road 87
- 150th Street west of State Highway 15
The roads will remain open. Flaggers will be present to help guide traffic. There will be minor delays.
Seal coating is a preventative maintenance activity that involves applying liquid emulsified asphalt to a blacktop surfaced road and covering with aggregate. The process is meant to extend the life of the roadway and hold off costly reconstruction. Fog sealing involves spraying the road with a thin layer of oil.
Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Jessie Dehn, Assistant County Engineer at 320-484-4321 or Jessie.Dehn@co.mcleod.mn.us.