A pavement preservation project began Monday on approximately 30 miles of McLeod County roads.

The seal coating and fog sealing project should take around five days. Work is valued at $600,000.

Work includes:

  • Tagus Avenue north of County Road 19
  • County Road 60 west of Tagus Avenue
  • County Road 7 north of North High Drive
  • Falcon Avenue north of County Road 5
  • County Road 1 north of State Highway 7
  • Babcock Avenue south of 180th Street
  • County Road 66 north of 130th Street and south of County Road 11
  • County Road 54 between County Road 7 and County Road 87
  • 150th Street west of State Highway 15

The roads will remain open. Flaggers will be present to help guide traffic. There will be minor delays.

Seal coating is a preventative maintenance activity that involves applying liquid emulsified asphalt to a blacktop surfaced road and covering with aggregate. The process is meant to extend the life of the roadway and hold off costly reconstruction. Fog sealing involves spraying the road with a thin layer of oil.

Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Jessie Dehn, Assistant County Engineer at 320-484-4321 or Jessie.Dehn@co.mcleod.mn.us.

