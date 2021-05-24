Rehabilitatoin projects on 8.2 miles of McLeod County roads began Monday.
Included are:
- County Road 2 from the Sibley County line to 10th Street in Glencoe,
- County Road 3 (110th Street) from State Highway 15 to County Road 75 (Nature Avenue), and
- County Road 15 (Falcon Avenue) from 16th Street in Glencoe to County Road 3.
Shafer Contracting of Shafer was awarded the projects, which involve milling off a portion of the blacktop road and paving a concrete overlay over the milled surface along with 4 feet of the shoulders.
The roads are closed to traffic driving through and no detours are posted. Local traffic with business along the roads will be permitted but will encounter delays and inconveniences, especially during concrete paving. The project is expected to be completed around the end of July.
The total project cost is $5.7 million and is funded with State Aid funds and Local Option Sales Tax proceeds. If you have questions call Dan Swanson, assistant county engineer, at 320-484-4362 or email daniel.swanson@co.mcleod.mn.us.
Updates can be found at tinyurl.com/mcpwconstruction.