McLeod County residents will be able to respond to the property tax levy proposed by the McLeod County Board at a Dec. 1 Truth-in-Taxation meeting.
The 6 p.m. hearing will be at the McLeod County Courthouse boardroom, which is found in the basement.
In September, board members approved a 2021 preliminary levy increase of 5 percent. If finalized, the levy will be $25.77 million, up from 24.54 million.
"It gets us close to a balanced budget," Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger said of the preliminary levy in September. "I'm skeptical of what is going on right now with COVID. I just don't want to get into fund balances, we might very well need them in 2021, maybe 2022. I think there is going to be repercussions."
The levy can be decreased from its preliminary number, but not increased.
The 5 percent levy increase, along with a 9 percent increase to local property values, would raise taxes on a residential home valued at $400,000 by $223, according to county data.
A review of McLeod County taxes over the past 10 years shows a 2011 levy decrease of 2.93 percent followed by four years with no change. That ended in 2016 with an increase of 2.73 percent, followed by a 5 percent increase in 2017, a 7.1 percent increase in 2018, and an 8.5 percent increase last year.
— Jeremy Jones