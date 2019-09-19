A special Hutchinson School Board meeting to discuss how to fill an empty seat has been moved to 6:30 p.m., Monday Oct. 7 in the district office basement conference room.
The seat needs to be filled following the departure of Hutchinson School Board Chair Josh Gehlen at the end of last month.
Vice Chair Keith Kamrath was nominated by Board Member Byron Bettenhausen to fill the chair role until the end of this year. A new chair is selected each January. But the School Board still has to fill the open position until a new election can be held.
“We can scan and send all board members everyone who has completed the interest form,” superintendent Daron VanderHeiden told the School Board earlier this month.
The forms are available at the district office at 30 Glen St. N.W. They are also available online at isd423.org. To request a copy of the form be emailed, call the district office at 320-587-2860.
To fill the position in the future, the November 2020 Hutchinson School Board portion of the ballot will now contain three positions regularly up for election at that time, and one special election.
— Jeremy Jones