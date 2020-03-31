The March Hutchinson School Board meeting was Board Member Mike Carls' last.
The longtime Hutchinson social studies teacher served on the board starting in 2015. He departed from the School Board because he is moving away from the district.
The School Board will fill the position, and may seek a former board member who may not need as much time to catch up to speed, as the assignment would only last through the year.
In November, the open seat will be filled in a special election. Another special election at that time will also fill the seat formerly held by Josh Gehlen, which is now held in interim by Tiffany Bernard.
The November ballot will also include three School Board positions regularly up for election at that time.