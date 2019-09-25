Active dairy farmers who are well-informed community members may apply for open board positions with the Minnesota Dairy Research and Promotion Council.
The council is seeking candidates for open board positions in 11 different districts, including McLeod County's District 13. Potential board members make decisions regarding the expenses of dairy check-off funds, as well as representing dairy farmers in their respective districts. Districts by county and township include.
Those interested in serving should contact Jick Jeurissen, the District 13 nominating chair, by Sept. 30, 2019. After the nomination window closes, a list of candidates will be available from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and election ballots will be mailed early in January.
Call Ruth White at 651-201-6494 with any questions.